Every summer loving babe wants to flaunt a sun-kissed glow this season. While we love absorbing some vitamin D on the beach as much as the next person, we’re also all about tanning safely. Damaged, wrinkled skin from too much sun exposure? No, thank you!

Of course, the natural solution is to resort to sunless tanning. If you're not a self-tanning expert (or even if you are) the best, natural looking tans can be achieved with a super quick spray tan at your local beauty salon.

New to the world of sunless tanning, I visited my local Brazilian Butterfly for my first professional spray tan. I'm usually one to sunbake in a stubborn attempt to have a natural tan (until I realised all I was achieving more sunburn than I was a bronzed tan) so I was a little nervous about getting a spray tan. We've all seen our fair share of tanning disasters... A vision of bright orange skin, featuring many streaks.

Skip forward to my finished spray tan, a mere 10 minutes later (seriously, so quick!), and I was overjoyed with the results. Think, seriously flawless, dark tanned skin that could convince someone you just got back from a month in Greece! It's safe to say my previous thoughts on sunless tanning are now void - I can already foresee I'll want to be getting spray tans every fortnight.

The girls at Brazilian Butterfly know they're stuff, and were great at explaining to me just why their spray tan solution is so bronze and natural looking, compared to some of the scary tanning home-jobs that may have scared you off sunless tanning altogether.

Brazilian Butterfly uses the Australian-owned Moroccan Tan for their tanning solution. Morrocan Tan is enriched with nourishing vitamins and organic oils, and free from alcohol, polyethylene (PEG) and parabens, which means you can enjoy a spray tan no matter your skin type. For my tan, a combination of purple and green base was used to create the exotic bronze glow.

My sunless tan lasted way longer than expected too, allowing me to enjoy my tan for multiple events throughout the week.

To try Brazilian Butterfly's spray tanning services for yourself, you can find your local salon on their website here.