Spring is finally here! Which is especially exciting for those of us coming out of hibernation of the frosty southern winter. This, of course, means we have a perfect excuse to top up our Spring/Summer wardrobes and for this purpose, you simply must check out the latest collection from the style-inspiring label - The
Bare Road (TBR).
The TBR Spring Summer ‘16 Collection High Seas
has landed in-stores! The collection incorporates uniquely Australian design of understated and functional, modern edge resort-wear. The Bare Road is dedicated to outfit staples of premium quality and textures. The color palette is mesmerizing with its earthy pastel hues, with the flattering swimwear pieces in deep and refreshing blues juxtaposed with sandy neutrals.
The progression of styles transcending from spring to summer portrays how the brand is motivated to create a note-worthy difference by designing high-quality and practical swimwear pieces alongside versatile daywear. A relaxed element of ‘barefoot’ elegance weaves throughout a range, with styles featuring quality materials that define the seaside lifestyle.
The Bare Road design signature represents the quintessential Aussie girl - relaxed yet effortlessly stylish, swimming and lapping up the summer sun. Successfully promoting the coastal way of life from its home its town of Byron Bay, the cultivating brand has sights set on international success, recently expanding to the US with a Design Australia USA pop-up
appearance in Los Angeles.
The campaign featuring Australian model Izi Simundic (of Australia's Next Top Model fame), styled by Molly King and shot by creative photographer Nat Lanyon features the palm-paved, sun-drenched playground of their hometown, to best showcase breathable natural hand-woven cotton, lightly softened linen constructed styles, for an effortlessly elegant feeling on heated days and balmy nights. The consistency of washed denim, earthy canvas and luxe leather for optimal wardrobe definition and a complete look or summer.
What are you waiting for? Grab few of your favorite pieces from The Bare Road High Seas
collection, and get yourself summer ready with an optimal wardrobe and an enviable style.
Shop - thebareroad.com
Follow - www.instagram.com/the_bareroad