The Burberry Christmas movie – The Tale of Thomas Burberry

The Tale of Thomas Burberry. 160 years in the making, a story inspired by the pioneering discoveries of our founder, reimagining key events that have shaped Burberry’s history. “This Christmas, as we celebrate our 160th anniversary we wanted to tell the story of Thomas Burberry – pioneer, inventor, innovator, and the man behind the iconic trench coat,” said Christopher Bailey, the Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer of Burberry, “The film we have made is a brief glimpse inspired by his full and extraordinary life, which threaded its way through the history of the twentieth century in all its tumultuous highs and lows.” Directed by Academy Award-winner Asif Kapadia and starring Domhnall Gleeson, Sienna Miller, Dominic West and Lily James. Music: 'Diminuendo' performed by Lawless featuring Britt Warner