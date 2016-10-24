SPRING Racing Carnival is here and we've got your style covered with Style Theory.
Recently opening their first store in South Yarra, Style Theory is a one-stop designer hire boutique to affordably rent your favourite designer dresses, jewellery and accessories.
Featuring labels including Thurley, Zimmermann, Alex Perry, Yeojin Bae, Viktoria Novak, Asilio, Scanlan and Theodore and Dion Lee, it's the perfect destination to find your next outfit for a special occasion.
Of course, the thing we love most about Style Theory is that it's a total saviour when you've left outfit planning to the last minute. Instead of hiring a dress online and praying it will be the perfect fit, you can visit the Style Theory team in store and be instantly styled for your next event.
Below, Style Theory's founder Jamie chats to us about all things Style Theory and the style trends for the season.
Stylehunter: Take us back to the beginning, what inspired you to give hiring designer clothes an in-store shopping experience?
Jamie: The hours spent browsing online unable to make a decision on what dress to hire! I wanted to give designer hire customers a traditional shopping experience with personalised service, styling advice and allow them to try on the entire store to find the right outfit for their occasion.
SH: It must have been so much fun deciding what brands to offer at Style Theory - does the range of brands reflect your own dream wardrobe?
J: It has been so much fun. I have both an older and a younger sister so the range really reflects all of our dream wardrobes. I wanted to ensure that I had a complete collection so that my clients can find the right outfit for their event be it a birthday or a black tie ball.
SH: Is there particular styles or colours that tend to be most popular to hire?
J: Blues have been really popular this spring / summer from pastels through to navy. In terms of styles i'm finding mid length to be super popular.
SH: Social media plays a huge influence on our fashion choices these days - it's even harder to get away with wearing the same dress twice! Do you think social media has fueled the demand for designer hiring options?
J: Absolutely! With the ever increasing popularity of social media girls are no longer wearing dresses to multiple occasions. These days girls are wanting a new outfit for each event and designer hire boutiques help facilitate that.
SH: The Style Theory store has come at the perfect time for Spring Racing Carnival, what are your favourite looks for the racing season?
J: I'm loving the Dion Lee S/S collection. This season's silhouettes are super sophisticated and perfect for the elegance that is expected at the races.
To find the perfect designer outfit for your next occasion, visit the Style Theory store at 26A Garden St, South Yarra 3141 or shop online at styletheory.com.au