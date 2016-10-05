THE days are becoming longer, the weather is warmer and our checklist for summer is getting started.
At the top of our list, are our absolute must-haves for summer to stay comfortable, sun-smart, tanned and stylish.
Comfortable flats
For a comfortable sandal that's versatile to your summer wardrobe, we can't go past Tides Collection. The rubber sandals are lightweight, easy to pack and effortless to style for any occasion.
Customisable to suit your mood and your outfit, you can choose from a range of sole colours (tan, black and neutral) and bold coloured or printed straps to design your own ultimate summer sandal.
2. Smooth skin
Give your skin a caffeine hit with the Café Skin Scrub. This 100% natural, Aribica Coffee exfoliator works magic on your skin to smooth and hydrate. A staple skincare product to maintain your skin in the dry humidity.
Available at Priceline stores nation-wide, we also love that Café Skin Scrub has turned pink in support of the Priceline Sisterhood charity, dontating $1 from every scrub sold.
The Bronzer have been bronzing Aussie babes for over 15 years, and are the ultimate summer essential for radiant tan skin, no sun required! All products are proudly owned and made in Australia and are free from all nasty paragons, sulphates, artificial preservatives and colours.
The Bronzer have you covered whether you're looking for a self tanner, gradual tan or a quick and instant glow for a night out.
4. Be sun smart in style
GOOD CMPNY, known for redefining the classics, have recently launched these perfect off-duty caps that will add a relaxed edge to any look. We're all about being sun smart in style and protecting your face from sun exposure can be as simple as throwing on your favourite cap to easily pair back with your everyday look.
5. A playsuit to take you from day to night.
When the weather heats up, we're looking to easy dressing. Which of course means playsuits and jumpsuits are the top contenders. Australian Designer label OnceWas are reimaging the playsuit this season, giving the illusion of a floaty maxi dress that is versatile to style from day to night.
