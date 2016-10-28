Land Rover Polo in the City is returning once again, giving us another stylish racing event to look forward to post Spring Racing Carnival.
As per usual, the first thing on our minds is, 'what to wear?'
Now, we love dressing up in the glam frocks and fascinators that is Spring Racing Carnival - but there's something so effortlessly stylish about Polo fashion.
The polo is your chance to let your hair down, put the fascinator away and slip on a floaty summer dress to enjoy a day in the sunshine trackside. But don't be fooled, while Polo attire and Spring Racing fashion have some similarities in terms of trends, Polo style is more on the relaxed side.
Crisp white dresses, vibrant floral prints and espadrilles are among the regulars featuring in our favourite polo looks. While headwear isn't mandatory (and fascinators are a no-go) hats are always a winning look for polo style. Replacing the floppy wide brim hat, this season biggest headwear trend is the classic boater hat - a straw hat with a chic short brim that adds sophistication to any look.
Below, we share some of our favourite looks for a stylish day at Polo in the City.
Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Land Rover Polo in the City via Ticketek. Looking to unwind in VIP luxury? Tickets to the Somersby Polo Lounge, start at $72.90.
Land Rover Polo in the City dates:Sydney, Centennial Park, Saturday 12 November 2016Brisbane, Dorrington Park, Saturday 19 November 2016Melbourne, Albert Park, Saturday 26 November 2016Perth, Langley Park, Saturday 3 December 2016Adelaide, Victoria Park, Friday 9 December 2016