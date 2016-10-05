Negroni Cocktail

1 litre clean glass bottle with lid

1 measuring jug

1 funnel

250ml Star of Bombay Gin

250ml Martini Rosso vermouth

250ml Campari

250ml water

1 whole orange

Martini Cocktail

1 litre clean glass bottle with lid

1 measuring jug

1 funnel

350ml Star of Bombay Gin

350ml Noilly Prat

250ml Water

10ml Angostura orange bitters

2 whole oranges

Gin Cup

1 litre clean glass bottle with lid

1 measuring jug

1 funnel

375ml Star of Bombay Gin

250ml Martini Rosso vermouth

125ml triple sec/ St Germain/ Chambord

250ml water

Gin Punch

2 litre clean glass jug

1 measuring jug

270ml Star of Bombay

270ml St Germain

135ml Lemon juice

180ml Sugar syrup

400ml Pineapple juice

180ml Water

540ml Prosecco (to be added just before service)

Pink peppercorns, Pineapple wedges, orange slices

This summer step up your BBQ or cocktail party game with these four quick and easy cocktail recipes using Star of Bombay Gin.Using the funnel, add all ingredients into the clean glass bottle. Shake well, then place into the freezer to store. Fill a rocks glass with ice and pour 100ml of the Negroni batch, then finish with an orange slice.Build ingredients into the clean glass bottle using the funnel, shake and place into freezer alongside martini glasses for storage. Pour Martini batch from the freezer into the frozen Martini glass and simply garnish with orange zest.Add all ingredients into the clean glass bottle using the funnel, shake and place into the fridge for storage. Fill a highball glass with ice and pour 50ml of Star Gin cup with 100ml dry ginger ale Add an orange slice, mint sprig and strawberries to garnish.Build ingredients (Except Prosecco) into the clean glass jug and stir. Before service add Prosecco and stir all together. Pour into small rocks glasses filled with cubed ice Garnish: Pink peppercorns, Orange slice, Pineapple wedge Garnish with pink peppercorns, an orange slice and a pineapple wedge.