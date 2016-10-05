This summer step up your BBQ or cocktail party game with these four quick and easy cocktail recipes using Star of Bombay Gin.
Negroni Cocktail
You will need:
Method:
- 1 litre clean glass bottle with lid
- 1 measuring jug
- 1 funnel
- 250ml Star of Bombay Gin
- 250ml Martini Rosso vermouth
- 250ml Campari
- 250ml water
- 1 whole orange
Using the funnel, add all ingredients into the clean glass bottle. Shake well, then place into the freezer to store.
Fill a rocks glass with ice and pour 100ml of the Negroni batch, then finish with an orange slice.
Martini Cocktail
You will need:
Method:
- 1 litre clean glass bottle with lid
- 1 measuring jug
- 1 funnel
- 350ml Star of Bombay Gin
- 350ml Noilly Prat
- 250ml Water
- 10ml Angostura orange bitters
- 2 whole oranges
Build ingredients into the clean glass bottle using the funnel, shake and place into freezer alongside martini glasses for storage.
Pour Martini batch from the freezer into the frozen Martini glass and simply garnish with orange zest.
Gin Cup
You will need:
Method:
- 1 litre clean glass bottle with lid
- 1 measuring jug
- 1 funnel
- 375ml Star of Bombay Gin
- 250ml Martini Rosso vermouth
- 125ml triple sec/ St Germain/ Chambord
- 250ml water
Add all ingredients into the clean glass bottle using the funnel, shake and place into the fridge for storage. Fill a highball glass with ice and pour 50ml of Star Gin cup with 100ml dry ginger ale
Add an orange slice, mint sprig and strawberries to garnish.
Gin Punch
You will need:
Method:
- 2 litre clean glass jug
- 1 measuring jug
- 270ml Star of Bombay
- 270ml St Germain
- 135ml Lemon juice
- 180ml Sugar syrup
- 400ml Pineapple juice
- 180ml Water
- 540ml Prosecco (to be added just before service)
- Pink peppercorns, Pineapple wedges, orange slices
Build ingredients (Except Prosecco) into the clean glass jug and stir. Before service add Prosecco and stir all together. Pour into small rocks glasses filled with cubed ice Garnish: Pink peppercorns, Orange slice, Pineapple wedge
Garnish with pink peppercorns, an orange slice and a pineapple wedge.