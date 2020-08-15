According to the Mayo Clinic, chronic night sweats can come about due to anxiety disorders, thyroid problems, and even certain types of cancer, so it’s important to bring it up to a medical professional. Experiencing abnormal bleeding or spotting between your periods is always worth bringing up to your doctor.

The more severe these symptoms, the more likely women are to suffer a heart attack or stroke. Pandemic stress is exacerbating PMS symptoms for many people. With these simple steps, becoming a healthier person doesn’t have to be so overwhelming. If you have areas of your skin that are tight, waxy, and thick, it could be digital sclerosis—a condition that can develop in those with diabetes.

If it happens often, the American Osteopathic Association says it could be due to various different medical conditions, including different types of cancer, hormone disorders, infections, or anxiety. Any sudden changes in vision—such as double vision, blurred vision, or total loss of vision—could be due to a stroke, says the Cleveland Clinic.

The longer the brain goes without fresh oxygen, the lower the chances of survival and recovery. If you’re experiencing any of these visual symptoms, make sure to seek emergency care immediately. No matter how many mints you pop into your mouth, your bad breath won’t go away. According to the American Dental Association, consistent bad breath—called halitosis—or having a constant bad taste in your mouth can be a warning sign for advanced gum disease.

According to Roberts, it’s always a medical emergency and any man experiencing it should call 911 right away. When you’re dealing with certain symptoms every single day, it’s not uncommon to brush them off and forget about them. Unfortunately, if you want to stay healthy for years to come, that’s one of the worst moves you could make. It’s time to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the truth about how to maintain your health.

Unintentional weight loss can also be a sign of several cancers.

“Because many of these symptoms are also things that occur as we age, it is passed off as simple aging by most people. Though some people may be naturally clumsy, this can also be a sign of something much worse.”

“Weight loss can also be a sign of cancer, because cancer cells cause a derangement in metabolism that rapidly consumes energy in a way that is very different than the weight loss caused by low-calorie dieting,” says Woodbury.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the symptom often appears on the fingers and/or toes—making it hard to move them—and it can spread onto your forearms, back, shoulders, face, and other areas of your body. That’s exactly why any physical changes in moles should be noted—especially if you have a history of tanning or not wearing sunscreen.

(Breast tissue naturally has a bumpy texture.) Still, there are certain symptoms that should always be brought up to your doctor. If you can’t remember the last time you went No. 2, you might have some serious constipation issues. Noticing a change in your urine odor could be an indicator that something’s up with your health. “Drink more water! Up to a gallon of water per day is one of the fastest ways to melt inflammation from the body, stabilize blood sugar levels, gain energy, and lubricate your joints,” says Carr. Do you ever wake up in the middle of the night soaked in sweat?

If you still feel thirsty no matter how much water you seem to drink during the day, it could be a sign you have diabetes. When you have excess glucose, your kidneys excrete it through your urine. Unfortunately, fluids from your tissues often get excreted during the process as well, says the Mayo Clinic, which nail psoriasis makes you feel dehydrated and constantly thirsty. “The sudden onset of shortness of breath should raise concern. It can be caused by a clot in a leg vein breaking off and traveling to the lung, what we call a pulmonary embolus,” Roberts says. “If it’s caused by a heart attack, or a dissection of the aorta, prompt intervention can be life-saving,” she says.

Signs of a stroke include facial drooping, arm weakness, difficulty with speech, rapidly developing dizziness or balance, sudden numbness or weakness, loss of vision, confusion, or severe headache. What every part of your body from your hair to your nails is trying to tell you about your health. If you’ve noticed some major changes going on with your body, it’s probably not something to ignore. Instead, work with your doctor to get to the bottom of the matter. Nope, you can’t always blame your comforter or partner for causing you to overheat and wake up in the middle of the night soaked in sweat.

According to Harvard Medical School, that means looking out for changes in the size, shape, or color of existing moles, as well as watching out for any new spots that may pop up. That way, if it is skin cancer, you can address it immediately. It might surprise you to learn that feeling any lumpiness throughout the breast is usually nothing to worry about.